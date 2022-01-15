Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 5,269 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $103,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $110,378.80.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $93,975.14.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $7,808.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $48,956.16.

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $53,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,476.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $148,779.18.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $151,845.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $160,844.94.

Shares of CVEO opened at $20.56 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

