Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Ran Bareket sold 336 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $9,213.12.
Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.
nLIGHT Company Profile
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
