Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ran Bareket sold 336 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $9,213.12.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

