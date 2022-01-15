Insider Selling: North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) insider Robert P. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $45,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.19. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,834.28% and a net margin of 86.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Separately, TheStreet raised North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.