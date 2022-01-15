Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 45,900 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 45,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.56, for a total value of C$209,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,124,208.72.

Craig Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Craig Brown sold 12,500 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$56,250.00.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.70. The stock has a market cap of C$233.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$93.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.5726147 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

