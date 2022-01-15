Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells $137,000.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TVTX stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $147,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

