Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $54.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,624. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.