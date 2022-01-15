Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 3,410 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Tobam grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $74.50 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

