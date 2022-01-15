Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CNO opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.