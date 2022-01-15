Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,151,000 after buying an additional 273,529 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in F.N.B. by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,092,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 138,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in F.N.B. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 432,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

