Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 2,574 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

