Inspire Investing LLC Has $236,000 Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

MANT opened at $73.52 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

