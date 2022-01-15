Inspire Investing LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 60.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,050 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 25.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 332,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253,685 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 135.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 328,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 188,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

