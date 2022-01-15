Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 6,666 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

