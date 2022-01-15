Inspire Investing LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

