Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.