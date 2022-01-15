Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from C$187.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$215.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$197.02.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

TSE:IFC opened at C$160.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$168.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$140.50 and a 1-year high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. Equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 11.0900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.