International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.80

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.50. International Baler shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

International Baler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

International Baler Corp. engages in design and manufacturing of baling equipment, which is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and for recycling. It offers variety of balers, standard models, as well as custom models to meet specific customer requirements.

