International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 180 by Bank of America

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.92) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.12) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 209.55 ($2.84).

LON IAG opened at GBX 165.42 ($2.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.61.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

