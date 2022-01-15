International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.51.

NYSE:IFF opened at $145.79 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average of $146.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

