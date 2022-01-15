Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Down 50.4% in December

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the December 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 344,395 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,281,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

