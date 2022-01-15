Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $875.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.27. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

