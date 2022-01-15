Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Down 51.2% in December

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 763,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $31.02 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

