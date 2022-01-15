Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Trading Up 1.2%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) was up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 4,205,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,890,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.