Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 149.4% from the December 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
IQI stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
