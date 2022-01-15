Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 149.4% from the December 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

IQI stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

