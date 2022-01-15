Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Down 52.1% in December

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the December 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.