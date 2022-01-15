Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.63.

CSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $100.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.77. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

