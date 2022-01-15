iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4,381.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,304,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter.

