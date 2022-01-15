iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ)’s share price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 1,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

