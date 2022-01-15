iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EZU opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

