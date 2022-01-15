iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Position Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $414.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.64. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $338.18 and a 12-month high of $453.66.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IGM shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

