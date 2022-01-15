iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 84.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $67.92 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

