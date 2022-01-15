iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $106.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

