iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.89

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.89 and last traded at $91.52, with a volume of 2243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

