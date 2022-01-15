Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Short Interest Update

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 94.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISLE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,554. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

