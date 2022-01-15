Italo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,131.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Italo has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Italo has a market capitalization of $7,766.33 and $2,131.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00076650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.57 or 0.07686385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,364.34 or 0.99897538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars.

