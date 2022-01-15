J Arnold Wealth Management Co Purchases 3,050 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 15,250.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $57.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.