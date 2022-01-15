J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $195.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.56.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $202.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

