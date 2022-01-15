J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.14) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.34) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.47) to GBX 275 ($3.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 282 ($3.83).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 288.70 ($3.92) on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.64). The firm has a market cap of £6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.