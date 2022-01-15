Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.42% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $72,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $132.92 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

