Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Short Interest Down 98.4% in December

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit by 11.8% in the third quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,006,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 106,451 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the third quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit by 32.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the third quarter valued at about $3,526,000.

JUGGU stock remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.