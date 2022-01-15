JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

JBGS stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

