Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €150.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAF. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €138.43 ($157.31).

Siltronic stock opened at €138.50 ($157.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €136.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €137.93. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($174.09).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

