Jennison Associates LLC Buys 6,261 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 391.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

SITE opened at $204.55 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.17 and a 200-day moving average of $210.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

