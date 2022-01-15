Jennison Associates LLC Has $915,000 Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $7,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 51.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 127,968 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.71. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $70.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

