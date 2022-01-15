Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.18. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

CWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

