Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 407,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOS stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

