Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,957 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,957 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,644,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,369,000 after purchasing an additional 426,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,381,000 after purchasing an additional 349,583 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $259.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

