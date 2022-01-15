Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $528.00 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $380.64 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

