JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.31. 131,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,899,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 849.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 66,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.