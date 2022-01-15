John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80. 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,560,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,337,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 195.02% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.